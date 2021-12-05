DU third special drive cut-off: Hurry! Last date to apply for admission to UG courses today

DU conducted two special drives on November 13 and November 24 for admission to vacant seats in reserved category. (PTI Image)

The Delhi University is in its final leg of admission process for undergraduate courses for the session 2021-22. The University released the third special drive cut-off list on Friday, December 3. The special drive will be held to fill the vacant seats in reserved categories like Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), other backward classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), Kashmiri Migrant (KM), and Sikh Minorities categories only. The last date to apply for vacant seats under the 3rd special drive cut-offs 2021 is December 5. (11.59 PM)

“SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD/KM/Sikh Minorities Candidates who could not seek admission or had cancelled their admission in any of the College of the University during any of the preceding cut-offs and were, therefore, not admitted but meet any of the preceding cut-offs and Special Drive – I and II, may be considered for admission under the Special Drive – III, provided seats are available in the said category,” a DU statement said.

Earlier, DU conducted two special drives on November 13 and November 24 for admission to vacant seats in reserved category. Students can check the combined list of Arts, Science, and Commerce subjects on the official website – du.ac.in.

Meanwhile, a special panel on admission related issues has recommended that admissions to the university be carried out through a Common Entrance Test to avoid unequal admission opportunities for students belonging to different boards. The report will now be discussed in the university’s Academic Council meeting scheduled for December 10.

DU has also deferred the release date of the third merit list for postgraduate admissions for the academic year 2021-22. In a fresh notice, DU said it has revised the round 3 admission schedule as it extended admissions under the Second Admission list of PG programs till December 4, 5.00 PM. Hence, DU PG third admission list will be released on December 7 for courses of both PG Entrance/Merit-based admission.