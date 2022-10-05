DU SOL Admission 2022: Registration begins for newly launched courses, details here

DU SOL Admission 2022: Delhi University School of Open Learning (SOL) has begun the application process for various courses. All those who are willing to enroll themselves for undergraduate and postgraduate courses can submit their applications at sol.du.ac.in or col.du.ac.in from today onwards. The facility to submit applications for graduate and undergraduate courses will be available till October 31.

Also Read| Last date to apply for GATE 2023 exam extended! Know details here

This year, the university has launched 6 newly job oriented undergraduate and postgraduate courses. These courses are:-

Master of Business Administration

Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis)

Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Arts-Economics (Hons)

Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences

Masters of Library and Information Sciences

DU SOL Admission 2022: What is the eligibility?

Those who have passed class 12th exam can submit their applications for admissions. It should be noted that Common University Entrance Test, CUET Scores are not required for the admissions as per the information shared by the university.

The candidates should note that there is no seat limit in any Undergraduate course offered by the School of Open Learning. The admissions are open to candidates from all over India.

Also Read| Karnataka UGCET 2022 rank list out at kea.kar.nic.in; Check roll number wise toppers list, rank list and other details

DU SOL Admission 2022: How to apply?

The candidate is required to follow the following steps given below.