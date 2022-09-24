DU SOL 2022 Results: DU’s School of Learning declares results of UG, PG courses at sol.du.ac.in – Details here

The DU SOL Result 2022 has been released by the University of Delhi’s School of Learning. The results are released for OBE/ABE/EBE/Offline examinations of various Undergraduate/Postgraduate programmes. The candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results by visiting the official website sol.du.ac.in.

The results that SOL has announced are BA/BCom OBE Semester 1 (March-April 2022), MA/M.Com Offline Semester 4 (May/June 2022), MA/M.Com OBE Semester 1 (March/April 2022), BA/B.Com Semester 6 (May/June 2022), BA/B.Com OBE & EBE Part 1, 2 and 3, BA/B.Com ABE Semester 4/2, BA/B.Com OBE Semester 5 (Nov/Dec 2021), BA/B.Com OBE Semester 3 (Nov/Dec 2021).

To check the results, candidates can follow steps given below:

Visit the official site of DU SOL at sol.du.ac.in

Click on the result link available on the home page

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the course name

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Like Delhi University, students in DU SOL also can apply for revaluation of the answer sheets if they are not satisfied with the marks or are unsure of marks allotment in the exam. According to the official website, students may note that marksheets can be downloaded “up to one month after declaration of result”. “After that, students must visit the Examination Branch and make payment for getting marksheet. Please download and keep for future reference,” the website further stated.

Every year, SOL conducts semester and annual examinations. While the semester examination is held twice a year, the annual examinations are held once a year.