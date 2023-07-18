scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

DU releases new datasheet for exams postponed amid floods

The notification for rescheduled second-year examination for regular, School of Open Learning and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board students was issued on Monday.

Written by FE Education
The theory exams scheduled for July 17, 18 and 19 will now be conducted on July 26, August 1 and August 2.
The theory exams scheduled for July 17, 18 and 19 will now be conducted on July 26, August 1 and August 2.

Delhi University (DU) has released a notification with new dates of exams that were postponed amid the floods in the national capital. As per the new notification, the exams that were scheduled to happen in July will now be conducted in August.

The notification for rescheduled second-year examination for regular, School of Open Learning and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board students was issued on Monday.

The theory exams scheduled for July 17, 18 and 19 will now be conducted on July 26, August 1 and August 2. The practical exams which were supposed to be conducted on July 14, 15, and 16 will now be conducted on August 3, 4 and 5.

Also Read
I effectively managed my time by dedicating approximately 10 hours each day to studying.

The water level of the Yamuna, which breached the previous record of 207.49 metres last week and crossed 208 metres on July 12, was still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The Yamuna water level in Delhi at 12 noon rose to 205.80 metres from 205.58 metres at 9 am. The water level was 205.52 metres on Sunday night.

With inputs from PTI

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-07-2023 at 09:31 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS