DU releases admission policy 2022-23, makes CUET mandatory for UG admissions

Delhi University has released the admission policy for academic year 2022-23, according to which eligibility of the candidates will be decided on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) marks, said Yogesh Singh, the vice chancellor. After the CUET results are announced, there will be an e-counselling conducted by the university.

As per the UGC guidelines, CUET is made mandatory to get into 45 central universities in the country. According to Singh, except for the School of Open Learning (SOL) and the National Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), admission to all undergraduate (UG) programmes will only be through the CUET. Till last year, admission to the Delhi University was on the basis of cut-offs marks in class 12 board exams.

“It is mandatory for all candidates to appear in CUET-2022, including those seeking admission to supernumerary seats. The eligibility criteria will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in CUET,” Singh said. He further added that in 50 per cent seats reserved for minority colleges, 85 percent of the marks for admission will be taken from the CUET and the remaining 15 per cent will be decided by the colleges.

“Candidates will be able to appear for the CUET only in those subjects which they have studied in class 12. The merit will also be calculated on the basis of a combination of only those subjects in which the candidate has appeared in the CUET,” Haneet Gandhi, dean, admissions, Delhi University said. A candidate can appear for CUET in a maximum of six subjects, out of which one must be a language subject.

According to Gandhi, out of three sections in CUET-2022, the first section is divided into two parts and consists of 13 languages in the first part and 20 languages in the second part. She further added that it is mandatory for candidates to appear in at least one language for admission to the Delhi University, out of both these parts combined. The second section of the entrance exam consists of 27 domain specific topics. The third section is based on general knowledge which will be for admission to BA programmes only. For BSc courses, it is mandatory to obtain at least 30 per cent marks in any one language in CUET, whereas for BA courses, merit will be calculated on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in the same subject and language.

“For admission to BA (Hons) Economics, it is mandatory for the candidates to take the test in mathematics in the CUET. Merit for this will be calculated on the basis of marks obtained in the chosen language, mathematics and any two subjects,” Gandhi said.

The admission policy states, for BBA, BMS, and BBE candidates will have to appear in any one language, mathematics and as per section 3 of the CUET. For BA, B.Voc and B.Com programmes or pass courses, candidates have the choice of a language along with one domain specific subject and a general examination or a three-subject test.

For admission to linguistic programmes, candidates can choose a particular language at CUET or take a test in any other language. “Preference will be given to those appearing in the particular language. Centralized e-counselling will be done after the test,” Gandhi said.

The admission to School of Open Learning (SOL) and the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board will be on the basis of merit. The registration process for admission to SOL and NCWEB will start from May 6, 2022.

