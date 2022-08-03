DU plans to start research centre, emphasises on study of freedom movement, partition

The University of Delhihas announced plans to start a research centre to promote the study of India’s freedom movement and partition. In the light of this, the university has constituted a seven-member committee, headed by Prakash Singh, DU director (South Campus), to provide suggestions to develop the centre.

According to Singh, there has been a lack of study material regarding the independence struggle and the contribution of unsung heroes. Furthermore, courses at the university do not teach about the independence period in depth, he said.

“So the university felt the need for research in the domain. And to promote the research, we are planning to start a centre which will purely focus on the research around Independence and Partition,” Singh said.

At the centre, freedom movements will be studied afresh and information about unsung heroes will be collected.

“This year, we are celebrating 75 years of Independence and the university is celebrating a 100-year centenary celebration. We know there has been very less research in this domain. Many developments, which happened during the freedom movements, are not known to the world,” Singh said.

“Many people helped the Partition victims. Many colleges at DU were also started during this period. Deshbandhu College and Dayal Singh College were established for the refugees. Camps for refugees were set up inside various forts in Delhi. Many colonies were established. This centre will focus on all these aspects,” he added.

The centre’s focus will be purely on research but the university might also start new courses at the centre down the line.

“We might start new courses but that will be in the long run. Presently, we want to know how the system is working,” he said.

In a recent development, the University of Delhi has also announced plans to offer courses to students from other universities, which will start from next academic year.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: DU plans to launch certificate courses for other university students from next year