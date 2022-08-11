DU plans courses on emotional intelligence, art of being happy, from academic year 2022-23

The University of Delhi has announced plans to start value-addition courses on topics such as emotional intelligence, the art of being happy and Indian fiction from the academic year 2022-23, as a part of the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022 (UGCF). According to an official statement, a resolution to introduce 24 similar courses aimed at developing critical thinking has been approved in a recently held DU academic council meeting. As per the statement, the matter will now be presented to the highest decision-making body of the university, its executive council.

It further added that students can take one or more such value-addition courses per semester. Some of the courses include Emotional Intelligence, Art of Being Happy, Financial Literacy and Ethics, Vedic Mathematics and Value of Indian Tradition System. These courses have been prepared by the value addition course committee headed by professor Niranjan Kumar, it said.

“The value addition courses have been designed keeping in mind the National Education Policy 2022. They have various components like critical thinking, compassion, teamwork, scientific temperament, Indian knowledge systems, ethical, cultural and constitutional values, and creative writing,” Kumar said.

“This is the first time a prestigious university like the DU has introduced such courses. They will act as a game-changer in terms of social-building,” he further added.

Furthermore, credits gained through these courses will be added to the student’s Academic Bank of Credits (ABC). Under the Art of Being Happy, students will be taught ways to cope with stress, the physiological and hormonal basis of happiness, factors of happiness and interpersonal relationship towards self-actualisation. It will be a two-credit course, the statement said.

In the Emotional Intelligence course, students will gain insights into establishing positive relationships and discover personal competence and technique for building emotional intelligence, self-awareness, self-management, social awareness and relationship management. The university will also introduce a course to acquaint students with Indian fiction in English and analyse novels critically and in the context of their own lived situations.

With inputs from PTI.

Also Read: Invact Metaversity launches inaugural course with 300 students in first batch

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn