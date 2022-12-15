DU PG Admissions: Last date to apply for 3rd merit list extended; check revised schedule here

The Delhi University’s postgraduate admissions process has been extended to December 16, 2022. According to the new schedule, candidates have until 11:59 pm on December 16 to apply through the university’s website. The date has been extended by another day. Earlier December 15 was the last date to conclude the whole admission process against the third merit list.

The third merit list is available on the official websites, admission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in. Candidates who are eligible and interested to take admission into different PG (postgraduate) courses must download and check the revised third merit list available on the aforementioned website.

Students have until December 16 to apply for the third merit list, while colleges have until December 17 to approve and verify the applications. After that, candidates have until December 18, 2022, to submit their application fee.

It’s not clear if the third merit list will be followed by other merit lists. The university will release further lists once the admission process has concluded if the vacancies in colleges and departments are not filled.

Also Read DU plans to increase number of students in lectures amid dissensions

The university conducted its postgraduate admissions through an entrance test (DUET) this year. In the next academic year, it will adopt the Common University entrance test for postgraduate programs.