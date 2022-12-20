DU PG Admissions 2022: Fourth merit list to be released tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in – details here

DU PG Admissions 2022: The Delhi University will release the fourth merit list for admissions to postgraduate courses. Students will be able to check the merit list from the official website of DU – admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, once the merit list is released. The students will be able to apply for their admissions against the fourth merit list from 10 am of December 22 till 11:59 pm of December 22. After that, colleges will verify student’s’ applications between 10 am of December 22 and 5 pm of December 24. The payment window will be opened till Dec 25, 2022.

How to download DU PG Admissions 2022 fourth merit list?

Visit admission.uod.ac.in to access the link of fourth merit list.

Click on the notification link that reads ‘DU PG Admissions 2022 fourth merit list’

It will take you to the new link of PDF

Now, you need to check your number and save the copy for future reference

Earlier, the third merit list was released on Dec 12, 2022 and the candidates were allowed to apply for the admissions till December 15.

This year, the university is taking admissions in Post Graduate Courses through an entrance exam. However, Delhi University will adopt the admissions through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from next year. The students have been advised to keep checking on the official website of DU for latest updates.