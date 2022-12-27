DU PG Admissions 2022: Admission against 5th merit list begins; Know last date to apply

Delhi University started the admission process for the postgraduate courses in 2022 on the basis of the 5th merit list today. The merit list is displayed on its website. Those who are interested can do so by visiting the university’s official website, admission.uod.

The verification process for the admission process will be carried out till December 29. The payment gateway will also remain open until December 30.

The application process for postgraduate admissions will be conducted for two days. After being selected, candidates will be asked to submit their documents through the university’s website.

According to an official, Delhi University had only issued around 3,500 seats during the last round of admission for undergraduate courses. Around 6,000 seats were lying vacant in different colleges. Around 64,000 out of the 70,000 seats in the university’s undergraduate courses have been filled so far.

The list of seats allocated by the university was released on Thursday. Students can accept the offered seats till Friday. The official also stated that the university would not be able to fill all the seats in its colleges this academic year.

The university’s admission process is divided into three phases. The first one involves the application process, followed by preference filling and the allotment-cum-admission procedure. This year, the university has decided to accept students through the Common University entrance test instead of using Class 12 marks. Off-campus colleges witnessed the most seats being vacant.