DU PG Admission 2022: Last day today to apply against first merit list to admission in PG courses at du.ac.in – details here

DU PG Admission 2022 Round 1 revised schedule: The University of Delhi is going to close the admission window day for admission in PG courses against the first merit list. All those who have yet not submitted their applications against the first list of PG Entrance / Merit Based Admission 2022-23 can do so by 11.59 PM at du.ac.in. The university released a revised schedule of admission on Saturday, Dec 3, 2022.

According to the revised schedule, the students can submit their applications for admission latest by 4 December and the departments/colleges will verify their applications and approve admissions latest by December 5. The students are allowed to remit their application fee by December 6, till 12 PM (Noon). However, the schedule for the following lists won’t change. Earlier, the last date for applying against the first list was December 3.

The third admission list for DU PG will be released on December 12, while the second admission list for DU PG will be released on December 7. Students should first go to the DU admission portal in order to submit an application for admission based on the DU PG admission list. Enter your application number and password to log in under the PG Admission tab. Finish the admissions process and upload all necessary paperwork. Before logging out of the admissions portal, candidates should pay the application fee and download the confirmation page.