DU PG Admission 2022: Last day to register in second round of seat allotment, here are all the application details

DU PG Admission 2022: The registrations against the second round seat allocation will be closed today, December 9. Those who have yet not submitted their registrations can do so through the online mode on or before December 9, 2022 till 5 PM. No applications will be accepted after the due course of time. The admission process started on December 8.

The university has already prepared the post graduation admission list on the basis of qualifying marks provided by the applicants. Candidates have been advised to upload a passport size photograph size photograph, signature, valid id proof, and class 10 certificates.

The colleges will have to verify the documents of the candidates and approve their admissions against the second merit list. Once approved, the candidates will be allowed to pay their admission fees and lock their admission for the respective subject. This procedure will continue till December 10, 2022. The last date for remittance of admission fees is December 10. According to the official notice, the results against the third merit list will be released on December 12, 2022.

The online procedure for the said admission procedure was started on December 8. The candidates can check the easy steps to apply for DU PG Admission 2022.

How to register for DU PG Admission 2022 against the second round list?