DU PG Admission 2022: First merit list to be released today at du.ac.in; Check steps to download

DU PG First Merit List Today: The University of Delhi will today release the first merit list for admissions to the post-graduate courses in different colleges. The candidates will be able to download the merit list from the official website of DU – du.ac.in.

After the first merit list is released, the candidates have to apply for the admission between December 1st from 10 am to December 3rd till 5 pm. Students will be able to verify their applications between December 1st and December 4th. The window for remitting the application fee against the first merit list will be open till December 4, 11.59 pm.

Once, the admission process of the first merit list is completed, the University will release the second merit list on December 7th and the admission process will be conducted between December 8th and December 10th, 2022. The third merit list will be released on December 12th and the admission process against this merit list will end on December 15th, 2022.

The University is admitting students to post-graduate programmes this year through Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET. From the next year, DU will accept admissions through the Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 for admission to post-graduate programmes.

How to download DU PG admission 2022 first merit list?