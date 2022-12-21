DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University to release 4th merit list today at du.ac.in, check latest updates here

DU PG 4th Admission 2022 merit list: The Delhi University is going to release the fourth spot round merit list today, December 21 for admission to postgraduate courses. The students will be able to download their merit list from the official website of DU – du.ac.in.

In order to download DU PG 4th Admission 2022 merit list, the students are required to follow the steps given below. The university will release the 4th merit list for each course separately. As when the merit list is released, the direct links will be shared in this article for the convenience of students.

According to the official schedule, the students will be able to submit their applications from December 22 to December 23. Afterwards, the universities will verify the applications of students and then approve students for admissions. The process will be conducted between December 22 to December 24, 2022 till 5 pm. Then, the candidates will be allowed to pay their application fees latest by December 25.

How to download DU PG 4th Admission 2022 list?

Visit the official website of DU – du.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘DU PG 4th Admission 2022 merit list’ flashing on the homepage

Then, it will redirect you to new tab where you will find different links of merit list for each course

A PDF will be opened

Download DU PG 4th Admission 2022 list and save it for future reference

Once, the DU PG 4th Admission 2022 list is released. The students will be able to directly download DU PG 4th Admission 2022 list and save it for future reference. This year, Delhi University is granting admissions through DUET. However, from next year, the university will adopt a common university entrance test, post graduate for admissions to PG courses in different colleges.