DU NCWEB UG Admissions 2022: Last special drive cut-off list released at ncweb.du.ac.in, Direct link here

DU NCWEB UG Admissions 2022: The Delhi University has released the last special drive cut off list for admission to B.A. and B.com programmes of Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board. The students who are going to opt for the said admission process can check the list from the official website of NCWEB – ncweb.du.ac.in.

According to the official notice, the students can now submit their applications for admission against the special cut off list from 10 am of December 21 till 11:59 pm of Dec 22, 2022. After that, the university will verify and approve the candidate’s application against the special cut off list. This process will be done till Dec 23, 2022 till 5 PM. Then, the students will be able to remit their admission fee till Dec 25, 2022, till 5 PM.

Earlier, the university released the 2nd list of NCWEB PG admissions on Dec 19, 2022 and the students are allowed to submit their applications for admission till today, December 21.

The students should note that the list is only for those candidates who were eligible but could not take admission in earlier cut off lists. Based on the earlier cut off list those who have already taken admission in any programme of the university will not be allowed to participate in the last special drive cut off list. This means that the movement of applicants will not be allowed. Also, the option for cancellation will be suspended during the last special drive cut off.