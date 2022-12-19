DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022: NCWEB to release second merit list for post-graduate courses today at ncweb.du.ac.in

DU PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi will release the second Non Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) merit list today at its official website – nsweb.du.ac.in. Candidates who are willing to take admissions in the post-graduate courses can check the direct link to the DU NCWEB PG Admission second merit list that will be published on the official website on Monday.

According to the official notice, the candidates will have time to accept their allocated seat from 10 am on December 20, 2022 to 11:59 pm on December 21, 2022.

The University released the first merit list for admissions to its post-graduate programmes for Arabic, Bengali, English, Hindi, History, Maths, Persian, Philosophy, Political Science, Punjabi, Sanskrit and Urdu subjects on December 15 and the students were allowed to complete the admission process latest by December 16, 2022.

The third merit list for DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 will be released on December 24. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates regarding the admission process.