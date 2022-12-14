DU (NCWEB PG) Admission 2022 dates revised; Check the new schedule here

DU (NCWEB PG) Admission 2022: Delhi University has released the updated schedule for the admission of Non-Colegiate Women’s Education Board postgraduate courses in 2022. The revised schedule can be found on the university’s website, admission.uod.ac.in.

The first admission list for the University of Delhi was released on December 13. The candidates who have been selected can apply for admission till December 15, 2022.

Through the Non-Colegiate Women’s Education Board, female students were allowed to take part in some of the examinations of university without attending regular classes. Students from Delhi’s National Capital Territory are only allowed to enrol as students with the board.

The verification process for the candidates who applied against the first list begins today, December 14 and ends on December 16. The payment facility for the fees will remain open until December 16. To make the payment, the candidates have to log in to the university’s website.

The second admission list for Delhi University will be released on the university’s website on December 19. The admission process will begin on December 20 to 21. The university will then approve the admission submitted against the second list and the fee will be paid on or before December 22.

The third list will be released on December 24. The registration process for the candidates will begin on December 26. The university’s approval and verification of the admission will be done on December 28.