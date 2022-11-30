DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Online admissions against 5th cut-off list begin today; direct links and more details here

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) released the fifth cut-off for admissions to B.A. (Programmes) and B.Com courses of Non- Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) on Tuesday. All those who have not checked the cut-off list yet, can do so on the official website of DU – du.ac.in.

According to the notice released by the University, the online admissions against the fifth DU NCWEB cut-off will be started at respective teaching centers from Wednesday onwards. The candidates will be able to submit their applications by December 1, 11.59 PM. The admission window for most of the DU NCWEB colleges is closed. Miranda House and Hansraj College have already closed the admission window for B.com programmes.

As per NCWEB fifth cut-off list, the highest cut for B.Com Programme for General Category students is 70 percent at Deen Dayal Upadhayay College and SGGSC, followed by Vivekananda College at 65 percent marks while the highest cut off of Hansraj College for B.A. programme economics + political science is 85 percent.

Those who have yet not checked the DU NCWEB cut off list for admissions to BA (Programme) and Bcom courses can directly access the download link by clicking on the above-pasted links.