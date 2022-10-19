DU Merit List 2022 1st cut off merit list: University of Delhi, DU has released the 1st cut off merit list on the official website. The link to the DU Merit List 2022 1st cut off has been hosted at the official website of CSAS – admission.uod.ac.in. The candidates can also follow the instructions given below. The candidates have been advised to keep calm and try again if the login page is not opened.

Earlier, the results were supposed to be released on 18 October which was then extended till October 19 after the supreme court order on Stephen’s College plea. This for the first time the admission process for Delhi University is holding admission on the basis of CUET scores which is causing delay in commencement of academic year. According to the official update, the first year classes will commence from Nov 2, 2022 and end in March 2023.

What was the Stephen’s College Matter for DU UG Admissions?

The first merit list finally has been uploaded on the official website on October 19 at 5 PM which was earlier scheduled to be announced on October 18. This decision was taken after the supreme court said that it will hear Stephen’s college plea on wednesday. The college had filed a plea against the Delhi High Court order against the decision of not allowing it to conduct interviews along with CUET score for admissions. Stephen’s college wants to assess a candidate based interview along with the CUET Score but the Delhi court had ordered the college to follow the admission policy of Delhi University. According to which, the admissions will be solely based on CUET marks scored by the candidate.

According to the Delhi University admission process schedule, the classes for the first year will commence from November 2. The practical exams for the undergraduate programmes are scheduled to be held between February 17 to 26 while theory exams will be conducted from February 27 to March 15.

How to check DU First Merit List 2022?

Go to the official website of DU CSAS – admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘DU First Merit List 2022’

Login with your essential credentials

DU First Merit List 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download DU First Merit List 2022 and save it for future reference

Direct Link to download DU First Merit List 2022

DU Admission 2022: Overview

This year, the total number of applications received from the CBSE students is 142473 while this number is 6774 for CISCE, 5,305 for Bihar Board candidates and 1,895 for Haryana Board.

All those who have been selected for the admission process will have to self report and submit documents between October 19 to 22. The last date of online application fee is October 24 till 4.59 PM.