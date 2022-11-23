DU launches financial support scheme for economically weaker students – All you need to know

DU Financial Scheme for EWS: The Delhi University’s office of Dean Students Welfare has launched a financial support scheme for economically weaker students who have enrolled in full-time Graduate and Post Graduate Courses. This scheme is in line with the spirit of the government’s ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’ motto. The fee waiver includes all components of fee paid by students except the examination and hostel fee.

According to the notification, the students can download the application form via this link: https://shortest.link/dufss?l=en. The eligible candidates can submit their applications to the respective departments latest by December 12, 2022, till 4 PM.

Under the FSS Scheme, the students whose family annual income is less than Rs. 4 Lakh will get up to 100 percent of fee relaxation while the students whose family income is between Rs. 4 to 8 Lakh, will get a waiver of 50 percent. The students with ER/Arrears of previous exams are eligible for this scheme.

DU DSW FSS Scheme: Documents Required

The students who want to apply for DU DSW FSS Scheme, will have to submit the following documents to the DSW office along with the application form which can be obtained from the DSW office as well.

Annual family income certificate for the last financial year in the standard issue by Tehsildar or equivalent competent authority and per the committee’s access

Copies of ITR of parents, wherever applicable

Copies of marksheet of the last exam passed

Copies of bonafide student in Degree/Post Graduate degree course

Copies of fee receipt mentioning the amount under different heads separately.

Copy of bank pass showing the student’s name Account number, IFSC code and photograph pasted at the appropriate place

