DU JAT result 2019: Final answer key out – here’s how to check

DU JAT result 2019: The wait is over for thousands of candidates as National Testing Agency (NTA) finally came out with result for DU Joint Admission Test (JAT 2019). Those students who appeared for the exam may check their results at website nta.ac.in. The NTA has also released the final answer key for the entrance test.

Ishaan Jain and Shantanu Chaudhary have topped the exam with 100 percentile. Here’s how candidates may check their results:

1. Candidates may visit the official website nta.ac.in

2: After logging on to the site, candidates may click on the ‘download result link’

3. Now they may enter their registration number and roll number.

4. Soon, results will appear on the screen.

5. Candidates may download their results and take out a print out for further use.

The entrance test for admission to BMS, BBA (FIA) and BA (Hons.) Business Economics course was conducted on July 6 in as many as 18 cities in the country. For class 12 marks, a total of 35 per cent weightage is given, while for entrance exam score 65 percent weightage is taken into consideration. The three courses have as many as 1,147 seats.

Earlier, the exam was conducted in the online mode. It had a total of 100 questions, with each carrying four marks. One mark was deducted for every wrong answer. The questions were jumbled up and were not divided into sections.

Till last Friday, more than 52,000 students took admission in Delhi University after the third cut-off list was declared. As per the data shared, 42,547 students from the CBSE board took admission. They were followed by 1,895 from the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations and 1,182 from the Board of School Education, Haryana. The two boards in the top five lists are the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan and the UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education at 821 and 637, respectively.