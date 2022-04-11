DU to set up two firms to raise money from alumni for promoting innovation

The Delhi University (DU) will set up two not-for-profit companies to seek funds from its alumni and to promote innovation, Yogesh Singh, vice chancellor, DU said. The university’s executive council last month had approved a loan of over Rs 1,000 crore from the Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA) for infrastructure development and creation of capital assets. The VC said that university is creating a Section 8 company for generating funds for the company.

“The Section 8 company will ask for funds from alumni and from companies under their CSR activities. It will be an independent company of DU and will have a professional CEO. The funding will be used for developing the university,” Singh said. “The second company will work on incubators and promote innovation. The forms for the companies are going to be submitted soon. We will advertise for the posts of CEOs for the two companies after the approval,” he further added.

Section 8 companies are those that are set up for charitable objectives, and prohibit payment of any dividend to its members, as per the Companies Act, 2013. Singh also proposed the idea of organising a ‘funding mela’ on the lines of a ‘job mela’ to raise funds.

In NIRF university ranking by the education ministry, DU was ranked 11th in 2020, 13th in 2019, and seventh in 2018. Even in the overall ranking, the varsity slipped by one spot to 19th in 2021. In 2020, it was ranked 18th, up from 20th in 2019. “We are working to improve the research culture in the university. The recruitment process is underway and interviews for various teaching posts are going on. For the rankings to improve, our target is to increase the quantum of research,” Singh said.

The university had scored 42.65 in teaching, learning, and resources (TLR), way behind JNU (71.19) and Jamia Millia Islamia (66.44) in the last year’s NIRF rankings. “Our target is to bring the university out of ‘adhocism’ in the next one to one-and-a-half years. We are conducting interviews and ad hoc teachers can participate,” he said.

According to the vice chancellor, good PhDs, research, and improved teaching were needed to make a positive impact on the ranking. “It’s a slow process. We have to arrest the decline. If we do something today, its impact will show after three years,” the VC said. “We are doing data analysis. First, we have to stop the downfall. The other universities are working hard and we can also do it. Within three to four years, everybody will see the change,” he further added.

With inputs from PTI.

