DU final exams 2021 postponed; will take place from June 1, details

The University decided to defer the schedule by two weeks.

In view of skyrocketing Coronavirus cases in India, the administration of Delhi University has decided to postpone exams for final year students studying in the university. Initially, the exams were expected to begin from May 15 this month, however, the examinations are now likely to be held from June 1, Delhi University said. The university has officially withdrawn the date-sheet of the exams which was decided earlier.

With COVID-19 cases hitting the 4 lakh mark on a 24-hour basis, the University decided to defer the schedule by two weeks, the university noted on Monday morning. “Accordingly, all the Date Sheets released for commencement of examinations from 15th May, 2021, hereby stands withdrawn. The new Date Sheets shall be released in due course of time and shall be available on the website of the University of Delhi,” the notification read.

Last month, DU stated that the university has been receiving many requests for postponement of the examinations. On April 29, the university highlighted that it will take the request in consideration and will come up with their decision depending on “stock of the situation.” “The university is concerned for the safety and health of our students and this is our priority,” DU had said earlier. After three days, DU announced postponement of the final examinations to be held during May-June, 2021.

It is to note that the current notification regarding the May-June exams are only for those students who are in their final year and final semester. According to the Delhi University, the decisions pertaining to conducting examinations for students from other semesters will be done at a later stage. Meanwhile, the final DU exams will be conducted in the online open book exam mode.