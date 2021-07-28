DU Entrance Test for 2021 to be conducted from September 26 to October 1; check details

Online registration for Post Graduate courses, alongwith MPhil and PhD courses, has already begun from Monday (Photo: IE)

DUET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced Tuesday night that the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for the Academic Session 2020-21 will be conducted from September 26 to October 1 this year.

While most undergraduate admissions at Delhi University are merit-based, some will be conducted through an entrance test. It also conducts entrances for a majority of its postgraduate and MPhil and PhD courses. Online registration for Post Graduate courses, alongwith MPhil and PhD courses, has already begun from Monday. The last registration date for these courses would be August 21. Admissions for Under Graduate courses will begin from August 2, and the last date for registration would be August 31.

The dates of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021 are 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September and October 1, 2021. For detailed schedule along with the information regarding Admit Cards and other related queries can be checked with the NTA website https://www.nta.ac.in later on. The website will keep students updated regarding the latest developments about tests and related changes. The candidates are advised to keep checking the NTA and DU websites for latest updates, said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), in a public notice.

This year, the number of DUET centres has been increased to 33 compared to just 24 last year. The four courses that you can apply for via DUET starting this year are- Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics & Orthotics, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy and Masters of Physiotherapy.