DU directs colleges to keep classrooms, labs open till 8 PM for optimum use of resources.

The Delhi University has directed all its colleges and departments to keep their classrooms and laboratories open from 8 am to 8 pm on working days to ensure the efficient use of resources. A notification to this effect has been posted on the university’s website. Additionally, the colleges and departments have been instructed to submit a report on the actions taken by May 31, according to an official statement.

This mandate was not in place previously. However, the university has now issued a notification stating that the change in timings is based on the guidelines provided by the University Grants Commission (UGC), according to a university official. The aim is to ensure that students can benefit from all the available resources, as per the notification.

The guideline issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on January 14 was aimed at central universities and other higher educational institutions. It is in line with this guideline that the Delhi University has now directed its colleges and departments to keep their classrooms and laboratories open from 8 am to 8 pm on all working days.

With inputs from PTI.

