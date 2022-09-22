DU’s urges St Stephen’s College to follow govt rules for admission

University of Delhi has asserted that St Stephen’s College will have to follow the rules laid down by the government for admission, an official statement said. The move came a day after the college’s governing body decided to approach the Supreme Court over the issue.

Reacting to the college governing body’s decision, a senior varsity official stated that the university will not back down and will defend its admission policy. Furthermore, the governing body decided to challenge the recent Delhi High Court order on the admission procedure at the institution and seek “interim relief” to carry out this year’s admissions through an interview process for candidates of all categories.

“We will defend our admission process and will not back down. The college will have to follow the admission process laid down by the government,” Vikas Gupta, registrar, DUsaid.

In addition, the varsity and St Stephen’s College have been at conflict over the admission policy for several months. Several letters were exchanged in the past few months over their disagreement.

The high court’s order on September 12 came on petitions filed by a law student and the college with respect to the legality of admission of students against unreserved non-minority seats for undergraduate courses.

The college, for its part, said that it will accord 85% weightage to the CUET score and 15% to physical interviews for “all categories of candidates”.

With the college refusing to do away with the interview process for admissions, the Delhi University has said it is “firm” on its decision to declare “null and void” all admissions made by the college in violation of the CUET guidelines.

With inputs from PTI.

