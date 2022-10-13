DU frames steering committee for smooth functioning Culture Council￼

The University of Delhi has constituted a steering committee for the smooth functioning of the varsity’s Culture Council, according to an official statement. Furthermore, in a notification, the university said that its public relation officer, Anoop Lather, has been appointed the chairperson of the committee.

Paramjit, a professor from the Department of Economics has been appointed vice chairperson, while the Dean of the Culture Council is Ravindra Kumar. It further added that Naval Kishore has been entrusted with the responsibility of being the council’s treasurer.

The members appointed for the steering committee include Alka Nagpal from the Faculty of Music and Fine Arts; Irteza Krim from the Department of Urdu; Poonam Verma, SSCBS principal professor ; Principal of Miranda House Professor Bijaylakshmi Nanda and Principal of Hansraj College Professor Rama.

Principal of Hindu College Professor Anju Srivastava; Joint Dean Culture Council Deepti Taneja; Deputy Dean Culture Council Hemant Verma; Prerna Malhotra from Ram Lal Anand College; and Dr Charu Kalra from Deen Dayal Upadhyay College are also the committee’s members.

With inputs from PTI.

