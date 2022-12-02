Over 19,000 applications for 12,000 seats in DU in second spot round, says officials

More than 19,000 candidates have applied for around 12,000 seats in Delhi University colleges in the second spot allocation round for undergraduate (UG) admissions, an official said on Thursday. Furthermore, 62,331 students have taken admission to UG courses, since the university began the admission process for the academic year 2022-23 in September.

The university had issued a list of vacant seats for the second spot round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on Monday, and the candidates were given time till Wednesday to apply.

“We have received 19,150 applications for the second spot round of admission. There are 12,000 vacant seats in UG programmes,” Delhi University’s Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi said. As many as 4,118 students were admitted across DU colleges in the first round of spot allocation.

The allocation list to be released on December 2, 2022. Candidates will have to pay the admission fee by December 6. There are 70,000 seats in the university’s undergraduate programmes. As of Friday, 60,084 students had been admitted to various courses.

With inputs from PTI.

