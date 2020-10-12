DU Cut Off list 2020: Delhi University Colleges offering courses for students with below 80 per cent marks; Check full list

DU Cut Off list 2020: Delhi University’s admission process hit the headlines for its cut-offs. All the previous records were broken as Lady Shri Ram College for Women of Delhi University announced 100 per cent cutoffs for three programmes. The college also declared 99 per cent cut-offs for 30 programmes across all colleges. The Delhi University’s October 10 cut off list shows BA (H) Economics, BA (H) Political Science, and BA (H) Psychology have cut-offs 100 per cent, as per Indian Express report.

These high cut offs can be demoralising for those who have not scored 99 per cent or 100 per cent. Students, who have scored between 72 per cent and 90 per cent, have chances to apply for several courses even after first cut off list, the IE report says.

BA (H) Geography: Aditi Mahavidyalaya college has 80 per cent cut off and Swami Shardhanand College has 88 per cent cut off.

BA (H) Hindi Patrikarita: Aditi Mahavidyalaya has 73 per cent cut off, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College has 86 per cent, Ram Lal Anand College 85 er cent off, and Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College has 82 per cent cut off.

BA (H) Hindi: Aryabhatta College has 80 per cent, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College has 85 per cent, Bhagini Nivedita College has 72 per cent, Bharati College has 78 per cent, College of Vocational Studies has 79.5 per cent, Daulat Ram College (W) has 84 per cent, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce has 88 per cent, Deshbandhu College has 80 per cent, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College has 84 per cent, Dyal Singh College has 83 per cent, Gargi College has 82 per cent, Indraprastha College for Women has 86 per cent, Janki Devi Memorial College has 85 per cent, Kalindi College has 85 per cent, Kamla Nehru College has 82 per cent, Lakshmibai College has 82 per cent, Maharaja Agrasen College has 86 per cent, Maitreyi College has 82 per cent, Mata Sundri College for Women has 73 per cent, Motilal Nehru College has 82 per cent, Motilal Nehru College (evening) has 76 per cent, PGDAV College has 77 per cent, Rajdhani College has 86 per cent, Ram Lal Anand College has 83 per cent, Ramanujan College has 83 per cent, Satyawati College (evening) has 80 per cent, Satyawati College has 84 per cent, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College has 84 per cent, Shivaji College 84 per cent, Shyam Lal College has 86 per cent, Shyam Lal College (evening) has 88 per cent, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women has 76 per cent, Sri Aurobindo College has 79 per cent, Sri Aurobindo College (evening) has 78 per cent, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College has 80 per cent, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College has 85.5 per cent, Sri Venketeswara College has 85 per cent, Swami Shardhanand College has 80 per cent, Vivekanad College has 78 per cent, Zakir Husain Delhi College has 80 per cent, and Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) has 79 per cent.

BA (H) History: Bhagini Nivedita College has 78 per cent, Bharati College has 81 per cent, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College has 86 per cent, Ram Lal Anand College has 88.5 per cent, Motilal Nehru College (evening) has 88 per cent, Satyawati College has 89 per cent, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women has 84.5 per cent, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College has 88 per cent, Vivekananda College has 85 per cent, and Zakir Husain Delhi College has 86 per cent.

BA (H) Political Science: Bhagini Nivedita College has 80 per cent, Bhagini Nivedita College has 80 per cent, Bharati College has 89 per cent, PGDAV College (evening) has 88 per cent, Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) has 89 per cent cut offs.

BCom: Aditi Mahavidyalaya has 86 per cent and Bhagini Nivedita College has 87 per cent cut offs.

BA Programme (English + Economics): Department of Germanic and Romance Studies has 88 per cent, Motilal Nehru (evening ) college has 85 per cent, PGDAV (Evening) College has 85 per cent, Satyawati College (evening) has 84 per cent, Shivaji College has 89 per cent, and Zakir Husain Deli College (evening) has 88 per cent.

B.A Programme (English + History): Deshbhandhu College has 86 per cent, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College has 88.50 per cent, Motilal Nehru College (evening) has 85 per cent, PGDAV College (evening) has 85 per cent, Satyawati College (evening) has 84 per cent, Sri Aurobindo College (evening) has 87 per cent, and Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) has 88 per cent.

B.A Programme (English + Political Science): Motilal Nehru College (evening) has 85 per cent, PGDAV (evening) college has 85 per cent, Satyawati College (evening) has 85 per cent, Sri Aurobindo College (evening) has 87 per cent, and Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) has 88 per cent.