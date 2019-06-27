DU cut off list 2019 to be released today at du.ac.in | Check Delhi University admission programme details here

DU cut off list 2019!

DU cut off list 2019: The University of Delhi is all set to release the first cut off list for admissions to various programmes today at du.ac.in. Students waiting to get admission in various colleges under the Delhi University can check the cut-offs today on the official website of the varsity. According to a report by the Indian Express, Rajeev Gupta, the head of Admissions Committee at the Delhi University said that DU is trying their best to release the cut off list as soon as possible. Students can visit the official website of the university today at 6 PM to check the first cut off list. Students do not need to get alarmed, they can simply visit the official website of the varsity after 6 PM and check the list.

The Delhi University was previously supposed to release the first cut off list for admission on June 28, however, the same is being preponed. This way, students will get some extra time in order to make their choices for admission. According to reports, the varsity has take several steps to curb the practice of multiple admission. In order to stop aspirants from taking admission in more than one step, DU from this year will not let students pursue admission in a second college, till they cancel their admission from the previous one.

This is a developing story.