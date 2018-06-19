DU cut off list 2018 released, here are top 10 Delhi University colleges, according to NIRF Rankings 2018

Delhi University (DU) released their first cut off list for 2018 admissions today. Here are top 10 Delhi University colleges, according to NIRF Rankings 2018. (Source- Official Websites)

Established in 1922, DU has been one of the oldest and reputed universities in India. DU has the international acclaim for one of the highest academic standards, diverse educational programmes, distinguished faculty, illustrious alumni, varied co-curricular activities and modern infrastructure. All most every student has a dream of studying in DU. This year's DU cut off has seen an increase from last year. Most of the courses have crossed the mark of 98%. Students can check the cut off list on the DU's official site du.ac.in. SRCC leading the table with cut off for Economics (Hons) at 98.5% and Hansraj leading for English (Hons.) at 97.25%.

Here are 10 top colleges according to NIRF Rankings 2018:

1. Miranda House, retaining its position at number 1 since last year, is ranked number one college of DU. Every girl has dreamt of studying this all-girls college situated in North campus. With 274 faculty members, this college offers both UG and PG courses.

2. St Stephens which was not even there in the list last year is now ranked number two college of DU. St. Stephens college is the oldest college, founded on February 1, 1881. It was first affiliated to Calcutta University, then to Punjab University and then finally to Delhi University.

3. Hindu College, ranked at number 4 in NIRF ranking becomes the 3rd best college of DU. Founded in 1899, is deeply connected to the national movement for independence: some Governing Body members and trustees are directly involved in the Swadeshi and Boycott movements. It was earlier affiliated to Punjab University, the College now becomes affiliated to Delhi University, and sanctioned to teach M.A. classes.

4. SRCC ranking 7th in NIRF ranking ranks 4th in Delhi University. SRCC started its voyage in 1920 with only 12 students and 4 faculty members, now one of the biggest college offering UG and PG courses.

5. Scoring 63.53, Lady Shri Ram college ranked number 8th in NIRF ranking. It does not teach science college, it is an arts and commerce girls college, was established in 1956.

6. With a score of 60.08, Lady Irwin college ranks 12th in NIRF ranking and is the 6th best college in DU. Established in 1932, it celebrated 83 years in 2015. It offers both UG and PG course. It also supports doctoral programs in five areas of Home Science.

7. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya college set up in 1990, is ranked 7th in DU ranking and 13 in NIRF. The college has 94 permanent and 35 temporary (ad hoc) teachers and 18 Guest faculty members and they offer nine under-graduate Honours programmes in Computer Science, Electronics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Mathematics, English, Commerce and Bachelor of Management Studies. Further, they also run bachelor’s programme in physical science, Life Science, mathematical science and Bachelor in Arts.

8. ARSD or Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College is ranked 14th in NIRF ranking. The motto of the college is – Tejasvi- Naav- adhitam- astu- a joyful ecosystem- galvanised to maximise their potential while cultivating their conscience.

9. Gargi college has obtained 15th rank in NIRF ranking. It is one of the most renowned girls’ college of South Campus, scoring 59.46.

10. Kirori Mal College of south campus has attained 20th rank in NIRF ranking. It was established in 1954 and has provided with the best faculties to the students.