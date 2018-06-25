DU cut off, admission 2018: Second list brings some relief, but server issues still linger. Details here

DU cut off, admission 2018: However, the admission process to the country’s one of the most prestigious academic institutions has been mired in server issues.



DU cut off, admission 2018: The much-awaited second list of Delhi University (DU) cut-offs was announced with a marginal dip of 0.25-1 per cent across all courses. Many prominent Delhi University colleges, including the Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), SRCC and Hindu, did not announce their second cut-off for several courses on Sunday as their seats were filled post the announcement of the first cut-off on June 19. In fact, Hindu College witnessed the most number of admissions in the first list.

However, the admission process to the country’s one of the most prestigious academic institutions has been mired in server issues. DU servers continued to falter under pressure during the admission season with anxious students generating multiple applications and in some cases even more than 300 to secure a seat after the first cut-offs were announced.

Vacancies are still there: While many courses in some colleges have already been filled, other top colleges, including Hansraj College, Ramjas College and Indraprastha College for Women still have seats vacant in most of their courses. In this year’s cut-off, History and Political Science among arts and humanities and Mathematics and Physics are the most favoured subjects.

Subject-wise dip: History, Sanskrit and the BA Programme saw a dip of two per cent from the first list but still commands 94 per cent, 63 per cent and 94.5 per cent respectively. Sociology witnessed a high dip of as much as 3 per cent from 95.5% in the first list to 92.5% in the second list. College wise, Indraprastha College has dropped its cut-off percentage for several subjects by 2 per cent. Cut-offs for English and Economics stand at 94.5% and 96% after the second list.

Key dates: The university has, for now, announced a total of five cut-off lists. Those who meet the cut-off under the second list can take admission between June 25 and June 27. The third cut-off list is likely to be declared on June 30. The first cut-offs were announced on June 19.

Over 15,000 admissions took place in the three days after the first cut-offs were announced. On Sunday, the second cut-offs were announced but many colleges did not need to do it for several courses. The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15. The registration for these courses ended on June 7. The total number of male applicants are 1,44,248, women 1,34,297 and other applicants 29. According to an official from the university, 2,78,544 aspirants have made payments. Last year, around 2.20 lakh candidates had made payments.