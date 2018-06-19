DU cut-off 2018: Full list of colleges and marks needed to get admission

DU cut off 2018: The Delhi University has released first cut-off list. (Source: official website)

DU cut-off 2018: The Delhi University on Monday announced the 1st cut-off for merit-based undergraduate courses in the 2018-19 academic year. The cut-off list which was released for top DU colleges — the Gargi College, Kirori Mal College, Aurobindo College (evening) and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) — witnessed a drop in the minimum marks required as compared to last year. Around 3 lakh candidates had applied for admissions to Delhi University, of which 1,44,248 were male applicants, 1,34,297 were female applicants and 29 others.

The Delhi University admission process began on May 15 for various undergraduate courses and the registration process was closed on June 7. The University has announced a total of five cut-off lists with the notification for the first cut-off issued.

DU cut-off 2018 for top colleges:

This year, Lady Shri Ram College has the highest cut off among DU colleges at 98.75% for the B.A. Programme course while Shri Ram College of Commerce has the second highest cut off at 98.50% for B.A. Economics (Honours).

However, St Stephen’s College was the first to release its cut-offs. For commerce students, the cut-off for Economics (Hons) was pegged at 98.75%, and 98% and 97.5% for humanities and science students respectively. The cut-off for English (Hons) was 97.5%.

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce has a cut-off of 98.50% for BA (Honours) in Journalism, while LSR College has a cut-off of 98.25 per cent for BA (Honours) in Psychology. Hansraj College and Hindu College have the same cut off of 98% for B.A. Economics (Honours).

In the Science stream, the highest cut-off is 98 per cent for B.Sc (Honours) in Physics in Hindu College. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College also has a cut-off of 98 per cent for its B.Sc (Honours) in Computer Science course. College of Vocational Studies and Deshbandhu College have the same cut off (96%) for B.A. English (H).

In 2017, the highest cut-off was 99.66 per cent for B.Sc (Honours) in Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College. In the Humanities stream, Khalsa College had set the highest cut-off at 99% for BA (Hons) in Political Science.

For cut-off list of DU colleges, visit – du.ac.in.

DU admission 2018 instructions:

The candidates need to carry the following set of original documents along with self-attested copies photocopies of all the documents for admissions:

– Class X Board Examination Certificate

– Class X mark sheet

– Class XII mark sheet

– Class XII provisional certificate/ original certificate

– Character certificate, issued either by the Principal of the school last attended or Class-1 Gazetted Officer.

– SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM certificate (In the name of the applicant) issued by the competent authority.

– OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate (In the name of the applicant) caste must be in central list issued by https://ncbc.nic.in – Transfer certificates from school/ college as well as Migration certificate from Board/University are required from those students who have passed senior secondary exam from outside Delhi.

– At least two passport size self-attested photographs.

Last year, the Delhi University had saw a dip in cut-offs as a lot of boards had declared the results before CNSE had done away with the moderation policy. This year the University even decided to share cutoffs of various colleges with principals, allowing them to make changes to their respective lists after analysing the trends.