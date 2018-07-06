DU cut off 2018: Fourth list released at du.ac.in, check full list of courses available at SRCC, Hindu, other Delhi University colleges

DU cut off 2018: The University of Delhi has released its fourth cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate programmes at du.ac.in. These lists are being released for the admission of students in top DU colleges like the Shri Ram College of Commerce, Hindu College, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, among others. A press release issued by the University yesterday stated, “The fourth cut-off list for admission to various Undergraduate Courses (Based on merit) of the University of Delhi for the academic year 2018-2019 will be displayed by the different colleges of the University on Friday, the 6th July, 2018. ”
The releases further states, “The details of the minimum cut-off percentage of marks (Fourth Academic List) at which admission to various courses have been offered by different colleges are given in charts. For details, with regard to variation in cut-off percentage, the candidates are advised to contact the respective college on Friday, the 6th July, 2018. As per scheduled already notified, the eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the Fourth Admission Cut-off list are further advised to complete formalities in the colleges concerned within the stipulated time, as notified earlier.”
While many top courses are already full and admission to them is now closed, candidates can check the list below to know the courses that are still open.
1. B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
2. B.A (Hons)Arabic
3. B.A (Hons) Bengali
4. B.A (Hons) Economics
5. B.A (Hons) English
6.B.A (Hons) French
7. B.A (Hons) Geography
8.B.A (Hons) German
9. B.A (Hons) Hindi
10. B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
11. B.A (Hons) History
12. B.A (Hons) Italian
13. B.A (Hons) Journalism
14. B.A (Hons) Persian
15. B.A (Hons) Philosophy
16. B.A (Hons) Political Science
17. B.A (Hons) Psychology
18. B.A (Hons) Punjabi
19. B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
20. B.A (Hons) Social Work
21. B.A (Hons) Sociology
22. B.A (Hons) Spanish
23. B.A (Hons) Urdu
24. B.A Programme B.Com B.Com (Hons) Advance Diploma in TV Programmes and News production
25. B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT
26. B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
27. B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE
28. B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS
29.B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT
30. B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE
31. B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES
32. B.Voc.Banking Operations
33. B.Voc. Health Care Management
34. B.Voc. Printing Technology
35. B.Voc. Retail Management and IT
36. B.Voc. Software Development
37. B.Voc. Web Designing Five Year Integrated Program in Journalism
38. B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
39. B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology
40. B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
41. B.Sc (Hons) Biological Sciences
42. B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
43. B.Sc (Hons) Botany
44. B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
45. B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
46. B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
47. B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
48. B.Sc (Hons) Geology
49. B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
50. B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation
51. B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
52. B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
53. B.Sc (Hons) Physics
54. B.Sc (Hons) Polymer Science
55. B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
56. B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science
57. B.Sc (Applied Life Sciences)
58. B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
59. B.Sc (Life Sciences)
60. B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry
61. B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
62. B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
63. B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
64. B.Sc Mathematical Sciences