DU cut off 2018: Fourth list released at du.ac.in, check full list of courses available at SRCC, Hindu, other Delhi University colleges

DU cut off 2018: The University of Delhi has released its fourth cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate programmes at du.ac.in. These lists are being released for the admission of students in top DU colleges like the Shri Ram College of Commerce, Hindu College, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, among others. A press release issued by the University yesterday stated, “The fourth cut-off list for admission to various Undergraduate Courses (Based on merit) of the University of Delhi for the academic year 2018-2019 will be displayed by the different colleges of the University on Friday, the 6th July, 2018. ”

The releases further states, “The details of the minimum cut-off percentage of marks (Fourth Academic List) at which admission to various courses have been offered by different colleges are given in charts. For details, with regard to variation in cut-off percentage, the candidates are advised to contact the respective college on Friday, the 6th July, 2018. As per scheduled already notified, the eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the Fourth Admission Cut-off list are further advised to complete formalities in the colleges concerned within the stipulated time, as notified earlier.”

While many top courses are already full and admission to them is now closed, candidates can check the list below to know the courses that are still open.

1. B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology

2. B.A (Hons)Arabic

3. B.A (Hons) Bengali

4. B.A (Hons) Economics

5. B.A (Hons) English

6.B.A (Hons) French

7. B.A (Hons) Geography

8.B.A (Hons) German

9. B.A (Hons) Hindi

10. B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita

11. B.A (Hons) History

12. B.A (Hons) Italian

13. B.A (Hons) Journalism

14. B.A (Hons) Persian

15. B.A (Hons) Philosophy

16. B.A (Hons) Political Science

17. B.A (Hons) Psychology

18. B.A (Hons) Punjabi

19. B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

20. B.A (Hons) Social Work

21. B.A (Hons) Sociology

22. B.A (Hons) Spanish

23. B.A (Hons) Urdu

24. B.A Programme B.Com B.Com (Hons) Advance Diploma in TV Programmes and News production

25. B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT

26. B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

27. B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE

28. B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS

29.B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT

30. B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE

31. B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES

32. B.Voc.Banking Operations

33. B.Voc. Health Care Management

34. B.Voc. Printing Technology

35. B.Voc. Retail Management and IT

36. B.Voc. Software Development

37. B.Voc. Web Designing Five Year Integrated Program in Journalism

38. B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

39. B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology

40. B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry

41. B.Sc (Hons) Biological Sciences

42. B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science

43. B.Sc (Hons) Botany

44. B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

45. B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science

46. B.Sc (Hons) Electronics

47. B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology

48. B.Sc (Hons) Geology

49. B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science

50. B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation

51. B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

52. B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology

53. B.Sc (Hons) Physics

54. B.Sc (Hons) Polymer Science

55. B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

56. B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science

57. B.Sc (Applied Life Sciences)

58. B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry

59. B.Sc (Life Sciences)

60. B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry

61. B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry

62. B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer

63. B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics

64. B.Sc Mathematical Sciences