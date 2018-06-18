DU cut off 2018: Delhi University admissions to be tougher than in 2017? Here is what we know

DU cut off 2018: Going by reports, this year’s list might see an increase in the cut-offs as compared to last year.

DU cut off 2018: The University of Delhi is all set to release its first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions for this year. While students are already filled with anxiety wishing to get admitted to the best DU college, they are worried about what the cut-off list this year might bring. Going by reports, this year’s list might see an increase in the cut-offs as compared to last year. This news comes a few days after the University had released an advisory to the colleges and asked them to keep cut-offs for admission “realistic” this year.

On June 14, the University of Delhi had stated that they will soon provide an interface between all the colleges in order to enable them to view the cut-offs set by all 60 colleges, and thus keep the cut-offs realistic.

The colleges, according to an Indian Express report, were asked to prepare a tentative first cut-off list and upload the same by Sunday, something that most colleges have not followed yet. Several college principals attributed this delay to the failure of the interface in displaying the cut-offs of other colleges. While colleges failed to upload the cut-off list on the website by Sunday, a DU official said that they can upload the same by Monday. “Colleges can update the list by Monday morning, compare it with other colleges and tweak it accordingly,” the official said.

DU cut off 2018: Schedule for Announcement of Cut-off lists-

First Cut-off: June 19, 2018

Second Cut-off: June 25, 2018

Third cut-off: June 30, 2018

Fourth Cut-off: July 7, 2018

Fifth Cut-off: June 12, 2018

DU cut off 2018: Process of Admission in Merit-based Courses after the Declaration of Cut-offs-

Ahead of the release of Delhi University’s first admission cut-off list, candidates need to note about the Admission Schedule according to which the students will be admitted to the various varsities.

Step 1: Once the cut-off is declared, the candidate must check that he/she satisfies the cut-off of course-college where he/she would like to take the admission.

Step 2: Applicant then proceed to the college for admission along with the various applicant then proceed to the college for admission.

Step 3: The candidate shall login again and pay the Admission Fee online using the link available in the dashboard. Once the fee is paid successfully through the link provided on your dashboard, your admission process to that particular college is complete.

Step 4: In case the candidate wants to take admission in other college-course in any of the subsequent cut-offs, he/she should make sure that he/she is meeting the requisite prevailing cut-off.