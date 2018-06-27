DU cut off 2018: Admission under 2nd list ends today, seats lying vacant in off-campus colleges

For campus colleges in DU, Over 15,000 admissions took place for over 56,000 seats during the last three days after the first cut-offs were announced on June 19, officials said.

DU cut off, admission 2018: Today i.e June 27 is the last day for admissions to Delhi University colleges under the second cut-off list. While over 5,000 students took admission in various colleges under the Delhi University yesterday, two days after the second cut-off lists were released, majority of seats were lying vacant at the less glamourous off-campus colleges. Colleges such Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Swami Shraddhanand College, Lakshmi Bai College and Janaki Devi Memorial College saw minimal number of admissions so far.

“We have had about 126 admissions so far, and we have roughly 800 seats. Our college is situated on the outskirts of Delhi, so that can be one reason we haven’t seen many students coming. Compared to previous years, we’re seeing fewer admissions,” principal of Aditi Mahavidyalaya, located in Bawana, Mamata Sharma said. Acting principal of Swami Shraddhanand College, P V Khatri, said, “Out of more than 1,000 seats, only 200 have been filled up. Most seats in our science courses have been filled up, but majority of seats in BA Programme and B.Com Programme are still vacant. We expect maximum admissions to take place after the third cut-off list is released.” While Lakshmi Bai College saw around 350 admissions for over 1000 seats, 350 of 990 seats have been filled at Janaki Devi Memorial College.

However, over 3,000 cancellations were made by students after taking admissions, they said, adding that the total number of admissions was now above 20,000. Most cancellations in du colleges were seen in Ramjas College (169), Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (149), Gargi college (147) and Daulat ram college 134. B Com (Hons) (488), BA programme 313, B Com (278), Economics (Hons) (267) were among courses which saw maximum cancellations. According to officials, around 7,000 candidates have submitted their documents, but are yet to pay the fees.

Several prominent colleges under the Delhi University have closed admissions after their seats were filled after the first cut-offs were announced. The second cut-offs were announced on June 24. Many colleges did not announce their second cut-offs for many courses. The varsity opened its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15. The registration for these courses ended on June 7. The total number of male applicants are 1,44,248, women 1,34,297 and other applicants 29. According to an official from the university, 2,78,544 aspirants have made payments. Last year, around 2.20 lakh candidates had made payments.