DU considering to introduce internal assessment in distance learning programmes

The Delhi University (DU) is planning to introduce internal assessment in distance learning programmes from the current academic session 2022-23, according to an official statement.

As per the statement, as of now the internal assessment was applicable to regular programmes only, and it did not apply to the School of Correspondence Courses and Continuing Education.

The statement mentioned that a resolution in this regard is slated to be tabled during the upcoming Executive Council’s meeting on Thursday, as per the agenda of the meeting accessed by news agency Press Trust of India. The Executive Council is the highest decision-making body of the university, the statement noted.

“The implementation of continuous assessment (Internal Assessment) is a mandatory requirement of Distance Education Bureau, UGC (University Grant Commission) in the programmes being offered through Open and Distance Learning Mode,” the agenda read.

Further, the statement mentioned that DU is mulling to introduce international assessment in distance learning programmes as it has been made mandatory by Distance Education Bureau of University Grants Commission (DEB-UGC). The body has directed it to be implemented in all the programmes being offered by the School of Open Learning (SOL), Distance and Continuing Education, Campus of Open Learning from the academic session 2022- 23, the official statement said.

“The specific ordinances pertaining to schemes of examinations of various courses shall stand amended, mutatis mutandis, to the extent of internal assessment as laid down in this Ordinance, subject,” the agenda of the commission stated.

Meanwhile, the Executive Council’s meeting will also discuss issues such as first-semester syllabi of the four-year undergraduate programmes and new admission process through CUET scores. Th revised fee structure for undergraduate courses approved by vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh is also on the agenda of the meeting. Further, the Executive Council will decide whether the vice-chancellor is authorised to make suitable modifications/ addition to these syllabi, the statement noted.

