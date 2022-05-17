DU colleges offer IAS coaching, university says it is not allowed

Two Delhi University colleges, Swami Shraddhanand and Hansraj have offered IAS coaching with varsity officials saying these are “purely government-funded academic institutions” and cannot do so.

The university’s Dean of Colleges, Balaram Pani has said an enquiry would be undertaken for the matter.

While Hansraj College has been providing IAS coaching in association with a private institution Beacon Institute since last year, Shraddhanand College has recently issued a notification in this regard, said Alok Pandey, DU’s Academic Council member.

According to the notification on Hansraj College’s website, the fee amount varies on the basis of the class 12 percentage.The minimum fee for a three-year coaching programme is Rs 75,000 and the maximum is Rs 1,50,000, it said.

“The course fees payment mode is demand draft or NEFT or cheque. These instruments should be drawn in favour of ‘Principal, Hansraj College’” the notification read. The admission to IAS classes at Hansraj College is open to all the students of the University of Delhi, it said.

Shraddhanand College principal Praveen Garg said they are planning to start coaching in the coming months and the decision to begin such a programme was taken “independently” According to the notification, the fee for three years is Rs 1,50,000. The college students will be provided 25 percent scholarships.

“Colleges are not allowed to do so. They are an educational institution. They cannot start giving coaching to students. I will call an enquiry into it. They are purely academic institutes for academic purposes. They cannot only give coaching to those who pay and leave other students behind,” Pani said.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: Career choices after pursuing business accounting and taxation course