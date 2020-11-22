DU colleges now providing data cards, laptops, fee waiver, counselling to help students attend online classes

DU colleges are also organizing one-to-one interaction to take care of their mental health in a to deal better with hurdles of acquiring education in a pandemic situation. (LSR website)

Delhi University is stepping up its efforts to help its students overcome problems mostly faced due to online classes. The colleges affiliated to the university are not providing laptops, data cards to students to help they attached virtual classes after a Lady Sri Ram College students committed suicide for not being able to continue studies during the lockdown. The colleges are also organizing one-to-one interaction to take care of their mental health in a to deal better with hurdles of acquiring education in a pandemic situation.

According to a PTI report, Lady Sri Ram College Principal has announced a fee cut in a few courses, hostel facilities for second-year students and a committee to look after the laptop requirement of the students. He further said that the charge of facilities that the students cannot avail due to classes being shut down have been slashed reducing the fee further. The students can also pay the fees in instalments.

Miranda House Principal Bijalaxmi Nanda informed that the college authorities are providing internet data cards apart from fee waiver and one-to-one interaction with students. Being aware that many families have been facing financial troubles due to lockdown, they are looking for to set up a committee to take care of such issues. She also mentioned some of the faculty members have received requests for financial assistance and laptops to attend the classes.

Simrit Kaur, the principal of Shri Ram College of Commerce has also received a request from students for laptops and scholarships since lockdown. The college is now providing round the clock counselling of students to cater to their needs timely and facilitating them with whatever they need to continue virtual classes.

Aishwarya, a 19-year-old LSR student was found hanging in her home in Telangana. In her suicide letter, she mentioned that not being able to attend classes online and causing financial trouble to her parents for her studies has made her take the drastic step. The young IAS aspirant was staying in her home with parents after the college shut down in March due to coronavirus pandemic and the hostelers were asked to vacate premises and go home.

All colleges affiliated to DU has been closed since March and every learning activity has moved online.