DU college offers CUET crash course, notification withdrawn after outcry

Ramanujan College of Delhi University has announced plans to offer a crash course for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) aspirants, even as DU officials said the notification was withdrawn on Friday following a furore over the move.

The poster announcing the crash course was circulated widely on social media with teachers slamming the move, stating that the predictions about CUET promoting coaching culture are coming true.

According to the poster, the crash course is being offered by the college in association with Indian Accounting Association NCR Chapter and a firm Taxmann serving as the knowledge partner.

Alok Pandey, DU’s academic council member and faculty of the college, said that the notification has been withdrawn from the website. The registration for the course began on May 10. The poster shows a ‘non-refundable’ participation fee of Rs 12,000 inclusive of the cost of study material.

“We weren’t aware of it earlier. As soon as we got the information, we asked the college to withdraw the notification. We have asked them to either give free coaching or charge a nominal fee in the range of Rs 100 to Rs 500. No fee should be charged from SC, ST and OBC students,” Balaram Pani, Delhi University’s dean of colleges, said. Yogesh Singh, Delhi University, vice-chancellor said he too was not aware but added that a college cannot do this.

DU announced that the admissions to undergraduate courses will be held through the CUET that has been made mandatory for getting into 45 central varsities in the country. Till last year, admission to the Delhi University was on the basis of cut-off marks in Class 12 board exams.

With inputs from PTI.