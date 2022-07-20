DU awaits for Finance Ministry to nod for setting up faculty of technology

The University of Delhi has said that it is waiting for the clearance from the Finance Ministry for setting up the Faculty of Technology for offering three bachelors in technology (BTech) programmes. The remark was made by Yogesh Singh, vice chancellor, Delhi University. He also expressed that the maiden batches of new courses will start from this year onward.

Singh had announced three technical courses in computer science, electronics and communications and electrical engineering in March.

Furthermore, the varsity has sought Rs 100 crore from the UGC for setting up infrastructure facilities for the three new B.Tech programmes.

According to Sngh in an interview, the university has received approval from the UGC and the Ministry of Education in this regard and the proposal has now been sent to the Ministry of Finance. “The UGC has approved it. It has also been approved by the Ministry of Education. Now the proposal is being sent to the Ministry of Finance. We are waiting for clearance from the ministry,” Singh said.

The university also plans to float a tender for the construction of the Faculty of Technology, an official statement said. “We are also starting a tender process for the construction of the faculty. We cannot take admission unless it is approved by the ministry. If the approval comes from the ministry in the coming four weeks, we will start the admission this year,” Singh added.

According to an official statement, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), the B.Tech programmes will have multiple exit options with students being awarded a certificate on exit after completion of one year of study, diploma on exit after completing two years, advance diploma on exit after completing three years and B.Tech degree on exit after completing four years of study.

The three B.Tech programmes by the university would require a total of 72 teaching positions and 55 non-teaching staff. The structure of the B.Tech programmes would be designed in such a manner that there would be a minimum of 50% weightage to the major subject area of study with a maximum of 65 % weightage and remaining weightage would be to the minor subject areas of study.