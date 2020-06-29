DU aspirants say difficult to get disability certificates from govt hospitals during pandemic

Some students asked whether the DU can accept certificates issued by private hospitals but the varsity does not accept such certificates.

With just five days left for Delhi University’s online registration process to close, students say they are facing several issues in applying for admission, including in procuring disability certificates and uploading their videos for music courses on the DU portal.

The main issue they raised related to getting disability certificates as the OPDs at most government hospitals are shut due to the coronavirus pandemic and they are also scared of visiting hospitals these days. Some students asked whether the DU can accept certificates issued by private hospitals but the varsity does not accept such certificates.

During a webinar on Monday, many students asked: How do they procure disability certificates for admission under Persons with Benchmark Disability category

Prof Bipin Tiwari of DU’s Equal Opportunity Cell said students can apply for the certificates online and upload the acknowledgement receipt on the admission portal. However, he added, they will need a certificate at the time of admission.

“The students should try and apply online for getting the certificates since certificates from district hospitals are acceptable. Certificates from private hospitals are not acceptable. Students would have had some proof under the category since they would have also shown some proof for their Class 12 boards also,” Tiwari said.

He said the university will check if AIIMS could help them in getting the certificates.

The students also said they were unable to upload their videos for admission to music courses. This year, candidates have to upload a seven-minute performance video on YouTube and mark it as unlisted.

The admission committee of the music faculty will then shortlist the candidates for an online interview based on the uploaded videos.

Shobha Bagai, dean (admissions), said the issue has been resolved now. She admitted there were glitches but they have solved the issues and candidates can now upload their videos and share the link on the registration form.

The candidates said there were discrepancies in the way their name was spelt on their Class 10 certificate and on their OBC certificate.

“All the applicants are advised to upload the correct certificates. In case there is some error in their certificate, they will have to upload an affidavit stating the correct details. For DU, it will be difficult to verify the correctness of the name without an affidavit,” Bagai said.

The queries also pertained to the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and the recent cancellation of exams by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

The NIOS exams are scheduled to be held between July 17 and August 13. Students asked whether they would miss out on admissions to the varsity.

“There are constraints and whatever the University Grants Commission tells us we will abide by it. The admissions depend on Class 12 results and if the results are declared by the time the varsity announces its cut-offs, the students will be eligible,” Bagai said. Bagai said if the results are delayed, it will be difficult to get admission.

The senior official said there were 1,000 registrations received for the second webinar and nearly 1,200 queries were received through Facebook.

The Delhi University opened its registration process online on June 20 for admission and it will continue till July 4. Over 2.18 lakh students have registered for admission to the varsity while over 98,000 have completed the process by paying the fee.

In the wake of the pandemic, the admission process is being conducted online.