DU asks St Stephen’s College to align admission procedure to university’s policy

The Delhi University has asked St.Stephen’s College to align its admission procedure with the university’s policy, noting that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a level playing field to all applicants. The varsity made the remark on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The college had earlier said it will accord 85 percent weightage to the CUET score and 15 per cent to physical interviews for all categories of candidates. With the college refusing to do away with the interview process for admissions, the DU has said it is ‘firm’ on its decision to declare ‘null and void’ all admissions made by the college in violation of the CUET guidelines.

In a letter to St Stephen’s principal John Varghese on Monday, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta argued that adding a score based on an interview to the score which has already been obtained through a standardised statistically robust procedure, CUET-UG, will “eventually lead to discrimination”.

“It is expected that the college aligns its admission procedure with the admission policy of the university thus respecting the decision of the larger bench of the Supreme Court,” the registrar said in the letter.

The letter comes days after Varghese conveyed to the university that the college will retain the interview process and urged the Delhi University to abide by the 1992 Supreme Court judgement.The principal had said the admission procedure of the college was approved by the highest court in the country.

Replying to it, the registrar had said the 1992 judgment has “no direct relevance in the changed facts and circumstances” as now the admissions will be done based on the merit obtained by applicants through CUET-UG.

On May 9, the DU had written to the college, asking it to conduct admissions to the unreserved seats solely based on CUET scores.

With inputs from PTI.

