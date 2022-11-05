DU Admissions: University of Delhi releases list of vacant seats on CSAS round 3 – Check details

The University of Delhi on Friday released a list of vacant seats for Round 3 of CSAS seat allotment for the applicants who are interested in seeking admission to various undergraduate courses. The list of vacant seats is now available at the official website — admission.uod.ac.in

Here’s how you can check the vacant seats:

Go to the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the Round 3 vacant seat list

A new PDF file would open

Check college-wise the remaining seats

Save the PDF for future reference

2-day window for applying

Starting today, a two-day window has been activated from 10 am and candidates will have time till 4.59 pm of November 7 to apply for these seats. This will be a provision of mid-entry for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who are already admitted in Delhi University.

Also, through this mid-entry provision, the candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS phase 1 or could not complete phase two will be able to participate in the third Round of CSAS.

As many as 59,100 candidates have secured admission in CSAS round 1. “As many as 15,236 students who were allotted seats in the second list have confirmed their seats and submitted the fees,” DU Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi told PTI. Out of these, 9,439 were allotted seats in the first round of admission and later upgraded to college and course of their preference in the second list. DU carries the admission process for 70,000 UG seats.