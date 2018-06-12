DU Admissions: St Stephen’s college cutoff list out – Economics highest at 98.75%, Sanskrit lowest at 65%

One of the most sought-after colleges in Delhi University, the St Stephen’s College on Monday released its cutoffs for this year.

One of the most sought-after colleges in Delhi University, the St Stephen’s College on Monday released its cutoffs for this year. A look at the list reveals a mixed bag, with the cut-off list showing a marginal increase of 0.25-1% for courses such as Humanities when compared to last year. Science courses like BA Physics has seen a marginal increase from last year, while some other science courses witnessed a slight drop. Bagging the BA Physics course at the St Stephen’s College will now require a score of 98% for science students and commerce stream students, up from 96.5% and 97% respectively last year.

Getting into St Stephen’s college will require a minimum percentage score needed is 65 per cent, which you will require for a course like Sanskrit (Hons). What is interesting is that the 65 per cent score — the lowest in the cutoff list — needed for Sanskrit (Hons) is same for all, meaning that there is no relief for the course and a student from any category be it General, SC, ST or Physically handicapped.

Following the footsteps of last year, this year too, the Economics (Hons) has the highest cut-off pegged at 98.75% for commerce students; whereas it is kept at 98% for Humanities. Students from the science background with 97.5% are eligible to make the cut. There is another criterion that students need to fulfil – they need to have a score of 90% or above in mathematics to make the cut. When compared to last year, there can be a visible increase of 0.25-0.5 percentage points across the three streams.

Another popular course at the St Stephen’s College is the English (Hons), and this course also has a high cut-off of 98.5%. However, these numbers are for commerce students which happens to be similar to last year. For students with science, it is 98%. To get in the course you will need to sit for the aptitude test and an interview. The breakup for the students to make it to the cut-off is as follows: Test – 5%, Interview – 10% and 85% for Class XII board marks.

Other than Sanskrit (Hons), the cut-offs for the SC/ST category is also on the higher side at over 90% for all courses at the St Stephen’s college.

With St Stephen’s releasing high cut-offs, principals said other colleges may follow suit. The principal of the college Professor John Varghese said, “The applications that Stephen’s received are similar to other colleges… So at least in the first few cut-off lists, the numbers are expected to remain high.”

St Stephen’s is a religious minority college and reserves 50% seats for Christians. The college releases separate cutoffs for students from humanities, science and commerce streams. St Stephen’s has 410 seats across 10 courses.

Meanwhile, this year, the Delhi University has received more than 58,000 applications for its undergraduate courses. What is interesting to see is that the Delhi University has received more applications from students who gave their Class XII examination from state boards like Kerala, Telangana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

After CBSE, the second-highest applications are from Uttar Pradesh — 22,266, up from 17,918 last year. Applications from the Bihar board also increased — 7,573 as compared to 3,423 last year.