DU Admissions: St Stephen’s College announces cut-off marks for UG courses; Economics registers highest cut-off, check details

Top college of the University of Delhi St Stephens has released the cut-off for undergraduate courses with the course of Economics registering the highest cut-off of 99.5 percent for the students of Commerce and Arts stream students. The cut-off for the Economics course for the Science stream students stands at 98.75 % this year. The cut-off for the Economics Hons is even a few notches higher than the previous year cut-off which stood at 99.25 percent for the Commerce stream students while for the Arts stream students the mark was 98.75 percent, the Indian Express reported.

Other sought-after courses at the college including History and English literature also saw sky-touching cut-offs. Students from the Science and Commerce stream will need at least 99% marks in their intermediate to secure admission in History Hons, English Hons and BA Programme. For the students of the Humanity stream, the cut-off for the same courses stood at 98.25, 98.7 and 97.75 percent respectively.

The cut-offs for admission in various courses at St Stephens and other colleges of the university are usually on the higher side but what makes this year’s cut-off significant is the fact that none of the state or central education boards conducted the intermediate exams this year. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic second wave, the students were instead evaluated on the basis of their internal marks and marks in previous classes. As a consequence of no exams this year, the marks awarded to the students this year in their 10+2 have also increased on an average in most parts of the country. Take for instance, the CBSE board class 12th result which saw an increase of 2 percent students among those who have secured above 95 percent. The officials of University of Delhi had already predicted that cut-offs for admissions into various top colleges will also increase owing to the increase in the Class 12th marks.

However, there was no consistent trend towards an increase in the cut-offs in case of St. Stephens college. In addition to Economics, the only other subject that has seen an increase for students of all three streams is Mathematics. The cut-off for Maths has increased for all Science, Commerce and Arts stream students with the highest increase seen for the Arts stream students who must have obtained at least 98% to secure their admission this year.

For the other subjects at the college the cut-offs were mostly identical to last year and in some cases took a slight dip in comparison to the last year. The cut-offs for some of the major courses at the college are as following-

Philosophy Honours- 98.75 %(Arts stream), 98%(Commerce) and 97%(Science Stream)

Physics Honours- 97.66%(PCM)

Chemistry Honours- 97.33%(PCM)

B Sc Programme (Computer Science): 97%

B Sc Programme (Chemistry): 95.33%

Since St Stephens is a religious minority institution, about 50 percent of the seats are reserved for the Christian students while the other half is open for all students. In addition to the released cut-offs, the college authorities also conduct an interview before finally selecting the students for their desired courses. The college is likely to conduct the interviews online for this year in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.