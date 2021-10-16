DU admissions: Some colleges release third cut-off list

The Delhi University will be releasing the third cut-off list later in the day.

Some Delhi University colleges released their third cut-off list on Saturday with the required marks to get admissions in undergraduate courses seeing a decline in the range of 0.25 per cent to 1.5 per cent. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College released its third cut-off list with the marks required for B.Sc (Honours) Computer Science going down by 1.5 per cent.

The cut-off for the course in the first list was pegged at 100 per cent but no application was received for the course in the first list. The cut-off for the course was reduced to 98.5 per cent in the second list and it has come down to 97 per cent in the third list. The course had closed for admissions in SC, ST, PwD and EWS categories after the first list.

The cut-offs for B.Sc (Honours) Botany and B. Sc (Honours) Chemistry are at 93.33 per cent and 96.33 per cent. Female students will get a one per cent relaxation in the asking marks for all courses. The Delhi University will be releasing the third cut-off list later in the day. Aryabhatta College also released its third cut-off list with the decline ranging between 0.25 to 1.5 per cent.

The college had kept the highest cut-off for BA (Honours) Psychology among all the courses at 98.5 per cent in the first list which came down to 98.25 per cent in the second list. The cut-offs for BA (Honours) Hindi saw a one per cent decline to 84 per cent.

The cut-off for BA (Honours) English came down to 94.75 per cent from 95.5 per cent while the cut-off for B.Com (Honours) have come down to 97 per cent in the third list from 97.5 per cent. The courses that were closed after the first list were BA (Honours) Political Science, B. Com Programme and BA Programme combination of History and Political Science. However, B.Com programme has reopened in the third list at a cut-off of 96.75 per cent, a decline of 0.25 per cent from the first list.

The courses that have filled up for the unreserved category after the second list are BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) History, B.Sc( Honours) Mathematics and B.Sc(Honours) Computer Science. The cut-off for Hindi (Honours) has been pegged at 64 per cent in third list at Jesus and Mary College (JMC), a decline of four per cent from the second list.

The other courses that are open at JMC are BVoc Retail Management and IT and BVoc Healthcare Management. The college has filled up the seats in other courses. At the College of Vocational Studies, the admissions had closed for Economics (honours), History (Honours), B. Com (Honours), Hindi (Honours) and B.Sc (Honours) Computer Science in the first list.

Only BA (Honours) English is open with the college seeking 96-96.25 per cent for admission. The cut-off in the second list for English (Honours) was 96.25 per cent with the college asking for marks less than 96.25 per cent in the third list. Over 48,000 students have secured admission to the university, which has 70,000 undergraduate seats.