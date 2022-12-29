DU Admissions: Last leg of seat allotment begins – Details regarding last date, vacant seats inside

Delhi University has released the final list of vacant seats in its various colleges for the academic session that begins in 2022-23. According to a report by a news agency, the university had conducted a special spot round for admissions to a few vacant seats in its affiliated colleges. Candidates can check the complete list of vacant seats on the official website of DU—du.ac.in.

According to the university’s Registrar, Vikas Gupta, around 65,000 seats have been filled so far in the various colleges. He said that the last round of admissions would be for certain selected institutions.

According to Gupta, those who had applied for the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) in 2022 but were not admitted to the college on the day of the special spot round can participate.

The university announced the second special admission round days after the first one had concluded. However, the candidates who were offered seats in the previous round will not be allowed to participate in the new one.

Candidates who are interested in participating in the second special admissions round can do so by using the website’s dashboard. The last day for submission of applications will be on Thursday.

The spot admission will be done on the basis of— availability of seats, merit in that specific programme, order of preference of programme, college and category. The students not taking admissions to the allotted college will forfeit their eligibility for admission to the university.

The allocations have been displayed on the dashboard of students on December 30, today at 10 am. Candidates can accept the allocated seat latest by 11:59 pm on the same day. The payment window will be open till 11:59 pm of December 31.