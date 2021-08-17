DU admissions: Cut-offs likely to skyrocket this year; eligibility criteria, fee structure to remain same; details

More than 2.63 lakh candidates have registered at Delhi university for various UG programmes/courses for around 70,000 seats this academic year (Photo: IE/ Praveen Khanna)

Colleges/universities in Delhi have invited applications for various UG courses. As per the data compiled by the Indian Express, more than 2.63 lakh candidates have registered at Delhi university for various UG programmes/courses for around 70,000 seats this academic year.

The admission portal for UG courses opened for applicants at Delhi university at 8 PM on August 1 with August 31 being the deadline for submitting applications. According to the data published on the admission portal of the university, a total number of 2,63,695 applicants had registered for various UG courses on offer–as of Monday 5 PM. And for postgraduate (PG) courses, 1,35,833 applicants have registered so far for around 20,000 seats. For MPhil/PhD courses, there have been around 18,828 applications. The registration has opened for PG and MPhil/PhD courses from July 26 itself with August 21 as a deadline.

When it comes to the admission criteria, some state universities are going ahead with the entrance exams while some will go with the merit-based cut offs. In DU, this year, admissions to most UG courses will be conducted through merit based cut offs, which would be largely based on Class 12 boards performance and score.

The first cut-off is likely to be out around September 8-10 next month, as reported in Indian Express. DU officials and principals revealed that there are high chances of cut-off marks to be skyrocketed because the pass percentage this year stood at 95 per cent and above in the CBSE Class 12 Boards– which was higher by 2 per cent from last year’s pass percentage.

Overall 70,004 students have secured a good 95 per cent and above in the CBSE Class 12 Boards this year. It is the same as the total number of UG seats available in the university across colleges. The DU Entrance Test (DUET) will begin from September 26 till October 1 and it will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The number of DUET centres have also been increased this year to 33 from 24 in 2020. One good news that comes along is that the university has decided to keep its eligibility criteria and fee structure the same as last year due to the unprecedented COVID pandemic in the country to make it convenient for students.