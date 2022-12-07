DU admissions 2022: Second merit lists for admissions to be announced today – Check details at du.ac.in

Delhi University is all set to announce the second merit list for admissions in post-graduation programmes today. Students will be able to see the second cut-off list at the official website du.ac.in and admissions.uod.ac.in.

Once this merit list is announced, the university will conduct the admission process from December 8, 2022, which will be conducted till December 10, 2022. Importantly, candidates will be able to apply against the second merit list from December 9, 2022 (11:59 AM). Once the submissions of applications are completed, colleges will verify and clear the process of admissions which will go on from December 8, 2022 (10 AM) till December 10, 2022 (1:00 PM).

Candidates will have time till December 10, 2022 (11:59 PM) to pay their fees against the second merit list. Notably, the third merit list is scheduled to be released on December 15, 2022. It is important to note that the university is providing admissions to students through Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022. However, from 2023, the university will start the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET- PG) for admissions in post-graduate programmes.

Earlier, the university had also released the dates for admissions for post-graduation degrees in the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). Students have been asked to check the released dates at the official website ncweb.du.ac.in.

While DU will release the first admission list on December 12, 2022, students may apply from December 13, 2022 (10 am), with the last date being December 14, 2022 (11:59 pm). Once their application form is submitted, students will be required to get their documents verified and get themselves enrolled in the university from December 13, 2022, while the last date is December 15, 2022. The second admission list will be out on December 17, 2022. For this, students can start applying on December 19, 2022, while the last date is December 21, 2022. The third list will be declared on December 23, 2022.